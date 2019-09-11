Couple says ‘I do’ at The Flounder Seafood Restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg couple said “I do” Monday at an unusual but meaningful venue.

Jacob And Keri Painter were married at The Flounder Seafood Restaurant.

Groom Jacob Painter has been working at The Flounder for a couple of years, carrying on a family right of passage. He said The Flounder was his first job. His aunt and brother also worked at the restaurant for their first jobs.

As the young couple, who start dating in 2016, were looking for a wedding venue, they asked the owner and manager of The Flounder if they could hold it in the restaurant.

The groom and the restaurant owner both said it felt right to hold the wedding there because the it’s a family restaurant and they feel like their employees are part of their family as well.

The couple will be going to go to Detroit for their honeymoon, where they look forward to visiting the Henry Ford and Motown Museums.