Couple wanted for drug trafficking charges in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a couple wanted for drug violations.

Wesley Clayton “Clay” Rhom, 32, is wanted on multiple counts of drug trafficking and failed to appear in court for his trial on March 1, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Monie Rhom, 32, is also wanted for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and heroin.

Clayton Rhom (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Megan Rhom (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Clayton and Megan Rhom (McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say both fled McDowell County, leaving their four children behind, and are known to possess firearms.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Detective Paul Alkire at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.