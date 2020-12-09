Court again nixes SC gov’s private school pandemic aid plan

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster removes his mask while speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Supreme Court has again rejected Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus relief on tuition grants for private schools.

The justices ruled unanimously that his decision to use federal CARES Act money in this way “constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions,” in violation of the South Carolina Constitution.

McMaster planned to take questions on the ruling later Wednesday.

The federal CARES Act money flowed from Congress, with more than $48 million allocated to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

McMaster decided that two-thirds of this money should support private schooling.