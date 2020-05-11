COVID-19 brings “cruising” back to Gaffney, but ordinance says no more

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Joyriding or “cruising” used to be how folks in Gaffney spent their weekends back in the ’80’s and ’90’s.

For the first time in years, people were seen cruising in downtown Gaffney on Sunday; but, according to an ordinance, they were breaking the law.

Alicia McDaniel grew up in Gaffney, and whether it was around her dad’s tire shop or cruising down Granard Street in front of her dad’s shop, she grew up around cars.

Some of her favorite memories include cruising around town with her friends back in the ’90’s.

“It was something that we did every Sunday,” McDaniel said.

This past Sunday, on Mother’s Day, McDaniel–along with hundreds of others–got to step back in time and relive some of those memories.

“It was amazing. It almost kind of gives you cold chills,” she said.

McDaniel said it gave her family something fun to do while still practicing social distancing.

“We were able to actually get out of our houses with our kids, enjoy the fresh air, and just see people,” McDaniel said.

But, because of an ordinance, cruising is not allowed in Gaffney.

“You can be fined up to $500 or 30 days in jail,” Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said.

“Of course, none of us want to break the law; but we don’t feel like the law was broken,” McDaniel said.

The ordinance was put into effect years ago after a couple of issues arose.

“At one time, it was hard for an ambulance, fire truck, and police to get through. I think maybe that was one of the major reasons,” Chief Skinner said.

But District 2 City Councilwoman Steph Smith told 7 News she believes the ordinance could be modified, if not eliminated.

“What is something we could do in order to revitalize downtown? This opportunity is practically an opportunity that has fallen in our laps,” Steph Smith said. “It’s a great pastime of ours and I think we need to bring it back.”

McDaniel agreed.

“It showed me that Gaffney can come together and unite–reunite for some of us–and have good family fun,” McDaniel said. “Bring Gaffney back to its roots and what people remember Gaffney for.”

But, until Steph Smith is able to go before the council, police have a message.

“I want the people to know that we’re not going to be picking on them, but we do have a job to do,” Chief Skinner said. “We don’t make the rules, but we will enforce them.”

Councilwoman Smith has requested that the ordinance be discussed at the council’s next meeting in June.

To see the City’s full ordinance, click here.