COVID-19 cases decline, SC returns to in-car driving tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials are returning to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses as the number of COVID-19 across the state decline.

Starting Monday, the Department of Motor Vehicles will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon.

After COVID-19 cases began spiking again in August, the department gave driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while an agency worker scored the test from outside the vehicle.

