COVID-19 cluster identified at Hendersonville church, on-site services paused

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far stemming from a holiday celebration at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. As the Henderson County Health Department continues to track possibly even more, other congregations in the area are coming together and sending prayers.

A spokesperson with the Henderson County Health Department sent out a press release Thursday. That release said they have identified a COVID-19 cluster associated with a holiday celebration event at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville over the Dec. 5 weekend.

To date, the Health Department has identified 75 individuals who have tested positive as a result of the event.

Leaders with the church are taking action. In a Facebook post, they said on-site services will be paused for the next 30 days.

“With a strong sense of unity, our ministers and deacons have decided to put our church on a thirty-day pause in regard to on-site worship. This also includes all ministry activities. The current wave of virus infection is so widespread that we must take action out of concern for the safety of our church, our community, and especially those who are most vulnerable in our midst. We will look at conditions in mid-January to see how and when we should move forward.

Our hearts and our prayers go out to all who are dealing with the effects of this virus. We have tried to call and pray with many in our church who were given positive diagnoses this week. We want to do everything we can to help those who are in need. I am so grateful for the good work of the hospitals and health care workers in our area. They are true heroes. Our medical professionals are putting to use the many great lessons they have learned in how to treat people. I am also extremely grateful to see the rollout of the vaccinations that could be God’s way of bringing this pandemic to an end!

Even though we will not meet as a church over the next 30 days, we can never stop “being the church.” It is time for us to check on each other, call each other, pray with each other, and help each other!

We will maintain a strong online presence to bring encouragement to God’s people. You can watch the service every Sunday at 11:00 am on Facebook, YouTube, or the church website (fbchnc.org). You can also listen to the service on the WHKP 107.7FM/1450AM radio station.

There will be someone at the church office every day this week until 12:00 noon, if you need to drop anything off there. If you need a minister at any time, please call 828-693-3493. The offices will open up to normal hours next Monday, December 21. May God’s grace be with you all.”

The Health Department is working to identify any additional close contacts of these individuals. The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately six feet of an infected person with COVID-19 for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines clusters of COVID-19 in non-congregate living settings as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

Henderson County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases generated from social gatherings such as parties, family and neighborhood get-togethers. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at private social gatherings the Health Department urges residents to avoid large get-togethers and to continue practice of the 3Ws: Wear a face covering, Wait six feet apart and Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

More guidance on community events is available on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website at: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/individuals-families-communities/community-events