COVID-19 hospitalizations double, cases in younger people on the rise in SC, health officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The number of COVID-19 patients at Prisma hospitals has doubled in just a few weeks.

Medical professionals there said, right now, they’re fully equipped to handle the surge, but they said they’ll need our help to keep it that way.

“As we celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, we want to remind everyone that the Coronavirus remains active in our community and that we shouldn’t let our guard down,” Dr. Scott Sasser said.

Dr. Sasser is a physician with Prisma Health and said their number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in South Carolina has doubled in the past three weeks.

“May 28th, across the Prisma Health footprint, we had about 65 patients that were hospitalized for COVID-19. As of last night, we had 204,” he said.

Sasser told 7 News they’ve been seeing a downward trend in people above the age of 60, while seeing an increase in those between the age of 20 and 39.

“That percentile has gone from 4.1% to 11.2%. That’s a double in the percentage and, although that’s a small number overall, certainly, that rate of increase and that doubling is concerning,” Sasser said.

The same kind of trends are being seen when it comes to testing.

Sasser said, as of right now, they have the capability and capacity to treat those with COVID-19.

“Prisma Health remains well-positioned to meet the needs of all of our patients,” he said. “Preparedness is a part of what we do every day. Before this pandemic began, it was a part of what we do every day.”

But, he said, the fight against the Coronavirus is a team effort and he’s counting on the community to do its part.

“The virus remains active in our community and, unless we–all of us–take some steps to stop the spread, we could see even higher numbers,” he said.

Those with Prisma Health want to encourage anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to consider becoming a plasma donor, saying their hospitals need it more than ever with the number of cases rising.