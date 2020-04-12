COVID-19 impact on menstrual hygiene supplies: local organization bracing for the unknown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The coronavirus is taking a toll on much needed supplies other than toilet paper. Some women are now left hunting down menstrual products like pads and tampons after shelves have started to go bare in some parts of the country. And it’s especially hurting low income and homeless women.

Sharron Champion has dozens of bags of pads and tampons because she’s the co-founder of The Homeless Period Project.

“Once we called some of the organizations that work with our homeless and those in the shelters, we unfortunately found out they’re having a hard time obtaining these products and purchasing them because there is not any governmental assistance that supplies these products,” said Co-Founder & Exec. Director of The Homeless Period Project, Sharron Champion.

She started the organization a couple years ago and has since collected thousands of supplies that have been donated to people who really need them.

But now she’s concerned about the road ahead. Her organization relies on donations and what they call, period packing parties.

“Whatever you raise, stays in your county,” Champion said.

But all those typical events have been cancelled for the next month or so. On top of that, Champion told us buying these items in the stores and online right now, isn’t as easy as it once was.

“It shows everything out of stock online when you go to purchase. I’m having a hard time because they only limit you to two packs,” Champion told us.

These supplies aren’t just for homeless women but they’re also sent to schools and prisons. But champion told 7 News she’s expecting that need to go up.

“Now you’ve got your new unemployed that are going to need our help so we’re just sort of bracing ourselves,” Champion told us.

If you would like to help or donate, you can find more information on the organization’s website here: https://www.homelessperiodproject.org/