RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina is reporting 11,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

That number is up by 586 since Friday. 139,475 tests have been completed.

A total of 420 deaths are being attributed to the virus. This is up from 399 reported Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 502 patients hospitalized on Saturday due to the virus. That is down 45 since Friday.