RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina is reporting 11,664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

That number is up by 155 since Saturday. 143,835 tests have been completed.

A total of 422 deaths are being attributed to the virus. This is up by 2 since Saturday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 475 patients hospitalized on Sunday due to the virus. That is down 27 since Saturday.