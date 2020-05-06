COVID-19 in NC | 25 more deaths being attributed to coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials are now blaming 477 total deaths on COVID-19 – an increase of 25 from Tuesday’s numbers.

There are now 12,758 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dipped slightly to 516 on Wednesday from 534 on Tuesday.

A total of 164,482 tests have been completed.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into Phase One of easing restrictions on Friday at 5 p.m. A modified stay-at-home order will remain in place once this phase begins.

Read Executive Order 138: Easing restrictions in travel, business operations, and mass gatherings: Phase One

Certain retailers will be allowed to have more customers in at one time but other businesses – such as salons, theaters, and bars – will remain closed during Phase One.

The executive order that puts Phase One into motion is set to expire May 22. Phase One could be extended if certain trends pertaining to the virus begin to slide.