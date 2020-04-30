COVID-19 in NC: Cases top 10,000, deaths at 378

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Total positive cases of the coronavirus have now topped 10,000 across the state, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

The 10,509 confirmed cases include 98 counties. There are 100 counties in North Carolina.

Avery and Yancey counties do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were 24 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours and there are now 546 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

NCDHHS said a total of 378 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Wednesday’s hospitalization numbers reflected the highest total in the state since the pandemic began with a total of 551. That number was up from 463 on Tuesday.

Wake County has reported at least 821 confirmed cases. Durham has at least 728 cases. Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is located, leads the state with 1,627 positive COVID-19 cases.

A total of 128,036 tests have been completed across the state, statistics show.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on May 8 but could be extended if the state has not reached certain benchmarks he outlined last week.