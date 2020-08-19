COVID-19 infects more Georgia students; Kemp defends schools

FILE-In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol, in Atlanta. Kemp on Thursday, Aug. 13, said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A north Georgia school system that refused to provide current numbers of coronavirus cases to a local newspaper now reports that 85 of its students are being quarantined.

The Lumpkin County School System says on its website that 10 students and nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dahlonega Nugget reports that the school superintendent wouldn’t give out the numbers so they could be printed in the newspaper amid a dispute over its news coverage.

The superintendent said in an email to school board members that the newspaper had created “unnecessary fear and panic” with an earlier headline.

The school system serves about 3,830 students.