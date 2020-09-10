Covid-19 levels remain elevated in Greenville wastewater, Clemson professor says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville’s wastewater continues to show elevated levels of Covid-19, according to a Clemson professor who’s been analyzing the data.

“We like to say that the wastewater dosen’t lie,” said David Freedman, a professor of environmental engineering and earth sciences at Clemson University.

Freedman has been tracking levels of Covid-19 in wastewater sent to treatment plants in Clemson and Greenville since mid-June.

“People who are infected with the virus shed it in their feces, and that’s what makes it detectable in the wastewater,” Freedman said.

He’s been monitoring the wastewater from ReWa’s Mauldin Road treatment facility, which serves the Greenville area.

“We think this research is important to the history,” said ReWa spokesperson Chad Lawson.

Samples were first collected in mid-June.

“But they quickly rose to a very high level, and they’ve stayed elevated ever since,” Freedman said.

The virus levels indicated in the wastewater do reflect the dip in confirmed cases in recent weeks, but Freedman warned that the virus is still widespread.

“Almost as if there’s a match out there looking for fuel,” he said.

He worries Labor Day gatherings may have added that fuel.

“If they were congregating and not socially distancing over the Labor Day Weekend, it is quite possible we’ll see a return in the new cases,” Freedman said.

He said any possible effects from Labor Day wouldn’t be apparent for another week.

7News asked if Greenville’s mask ordinance made a difference in wastewater data. Freedman said it’s possible, but not certain.

“However, that level of distancing has not yet been sustained enough that we have seen the decrease in the virus concentration coming into the wastewater treatment plant,” Freedman said.