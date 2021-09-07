COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Greenwood Co. high schools this week

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Self Regional Healthcare will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at high schools in Greenwood Co. this week.

The first clinic will be at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Sept. 9. The second clinic will be at Emerald High School on Friday, Sept. 10. Both clinics will be open from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Students ages 12 and up, parents and employees in Greenwood School District 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release by Greenwood School District 50, Self Regional Healthcare will have the booster vaccine available at both clinics for individuals who are eligible.

According to the FDA, a 3rd booster is only approved for those immunocompromised individuals who must self-attest their immunocompromised condition.

Self Regional Healthcare will only administer the booster to the patients who sign the attestation form prior to coming to the clinic.

The booster is only approved for Moderna and Pfizer.