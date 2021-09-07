More COVID-19 vaccination clinics reopening as healthcare systems & health departments see increase in demand

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – More people are getting the COVID vaccine in Henderson County. So much so, they’ve reopened a vaccine clinic at the Blue Ridge Mall to keep up with demand.

“Once vaccine demand dropped down, we moved vaccinations to the lobby of the health department. But recently, we’ve seen an increase in vaccinations and it’s getting to the point that, it’s getting to be a little too much for what our lobby can handle,” said Andrew Mundhenk with the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

You can find a full press release from the Henderson County Department of Public Health, with all the details here:

“The Henderson County Department of Public Health will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinics back to the former JCPenney site at the Blue Ridge Mall due to increased demand and in preparation for boosters this fall.

Starting Sept. 1, COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second and additional doses will be offered at the former

JCPenney location at the Blue Ridge Mall, 1800 Four Seasons Boulevard in Hendersonville. Individuals

seeking their first dose can schedule an appointment online Monday through Friday.

Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may also receive an additional dose if

they qualify under the CDC’s list of conditions. Booster shots for the broader public are not being provided

at this time.

The owners of the mall, Hull Property Group, donated use of the former JCPenney space in March for the

Health Department’s mass vaccination clinics. In June, COVID-19 vaccinations were shifted to the Healt

Department on Spartanburg Highway due to the drop in demand.

More Henderson County residents have been getting vaccinated in recent weeks, coinciding with the surge of the Delta variant in the community. Weekly vaccinations have more than doubled countywide since

reaching a low of around 300 the week of July 5.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan to begin offering

booster shots for all Americans the week of Sept. 20 – starting eight months after an individual’s second

dose. Those eligible at that time would include health care providers, nursing home residents and some

seniors. More information on booster clinics will be shared later in September.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Both

Moderna (ages 18+) and Pfizer (ages 12+) vaccines are offered at no cost. Walk-ins are welcome, but

individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.hendersoncountync.gov/health or

call 828-585-4700. There will not be a clinic on Sept. 6 due to Labor Day.”