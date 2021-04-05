COVID-19 vaccine accessibility expanding to more rural residents in the state

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina has taken a major step toward getting vaccines to people in the most rural parts of the state. Lawmakers and healthcare leaders are opening some mass vaccination sites in the coming days, specifically targeting those areas. It all comes on the heels of an announcement from an upstate urgent care that is celebrating their allocation of the vaccines.

A time of celebration for Lowcountry Urgent Care in Union.

They just finished their first week of vaccine administration. They were allocated the doses a little over a week ago.

“Being in the Union area, we know a lot of people were having to travel really far to get their vaccine so we’re super excited to be able to offer the Union community a closer spot to get their vaccine,” said Director of Clinical Services with Lowcountry Urgent Care, Megan Gibbons.

Megan Gibbons with Lowcountry Urgent Care said, it’s a big step for rural residents they serve in Union County, who previously had to make a drive to get their shots.

However, Gibbons told us there’s now one less barrier.

“It was definitely a limiting factor for a lot of people because there certainly are people that can’t, some of the older population that can’t drive or people that can’t rely on family members,” Gibbons told 7 News.

This all comes as vaccine allocation expands, trickling closer to home for people across South Carolina.

U.S. House Majority Whip, Jim Clyburn along with state health leaders announced 8 vaccination sites specifically targeting more rural parts of the state in the coming days.

The sites will be free. They are slated to be in Hampton, Allendale and Bamberg counties. They’re eligible for anyone 18 or older.