COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Union County

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County leaders are bringing COVID-19 vaccines to rural communities. The first vaccine clinic in the area will be starting Wednesday, however county leaders are hoping this is just the first of many.

Call after call they’ve been getting at Lowcountry Urgent Care in Union.

Most of those calls are dealing with the same topic.

“We get a high volume of calls daily, people want to schedule their appointments for vaccines. It’s overwhelming everyday,” said Medical Assistant with Lowcountry Urgent Care, Princess Copeland.

Like most facilities in that county, they don’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines yet, leaving Union County residents like Linda Jones scheduling their appointments elsewhere.

“Spartanburg is fine with me. When I started, there wasn’t anything in Union,” Union Resident, Linda Jones told us.

But there’s a plan to change that and bring COVID-19 vaccines closer to home for people like her.

“They end up going to Spartanburg, some folks have gone to Chester, we’ve had some residents that have gone to Lancaster so we really want to look at what we can do to make that vaccine more available, particularly to that 70 and older population,” said Union County Supervisor, Frank Hart.

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart told 7 News, they’re working with South Carolina’s health department and other healthcare partners to bring those vaccines to the Union Recreation Center.

Especially for an age group that Hart said makes up a good portion of the county he oversees.

“Quite a few folks who are retired and will meet that criteria,” Hart told us.

Hart said this is just the beginning.

“Our hope is this is the first of many clinics we’ll host in Union County to take care of the local folks,” Hart told us.

The first vaccine clinic at the Union Recreation Center is scheduled for Wednesday. The next one is Saturday, you can start registering for that day if you fall in the currently eligible phase, Wednesday.

A reminder, these are by appointment only. There is a number you can call through DHEC listed below, the recreation center cannot schedule these appointments.

DHEC Careline: 1-855-4-SCDHEC