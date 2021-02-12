COVID-19 vaccine in high demand, short supply for local hospitals

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Upstate hospital systems say their supply of the COVID-19 supply has this week been altered, leading to rescheduled appointments and worries for the coming weeks.

“The federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days,” South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday in a press release.

7News reported Thursday that Prisma Health is now consolidating some of its vaccine sites to accommodate lower supply.

Spartanburg Regional told 7News its weekly shipment was smaller than anticipated.

“While we are capable of administering up to 10,000 doses each week, the current supply doesn’t meet our capacity or the community demand,” the system said in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, we have not had to cancel appointments yet.”

AnMed Health reports a 60 percent smaller shipment in doses this week than anticipated, too. The system said it has not yet had to cancel appointments; however, it has rescheduled appointments for early next week.

Bon Secours, which runs a smaller operation than other providers, has not had to reschedule appointments, either. The system attributed this to its practice of only scheduling appointments for doses already in house.