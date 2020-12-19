COVID in the Carolinas: Health leaders asking people to avoid large gatherings during Christmas holiday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A record-breaking day in both Carolinas. Health departments in both states are reporting the highest number of single day, confirmed COVID-19 cases. Medical professionals are sending out urgent messages, asking people to avoid large gatherings and be safe during the upcoming Christmas holiday.

A time for music, holiday cheer and family.

“The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to stay home,” said South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler.

But this year, health leaders like Dr. Brannon Traxler from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control are asking you to take a break from some of those traditional plans.

“It’s not going to be as close as it normally would,” said Spartanburg County Resident, James Williams.

“Typically, we would go and see family in Texas and Tennessee. We’re not traveling this year,” Spartanburg County Resident, Gabrielle Drake told 7 News.

That same message trickles across state lines in North Carolina.

Medical professionals like Dr. William Hathaway from Mission Health in Asheville said, they believe the spike they’re seeing stems from the Thanksgiving holiday. He and others in his field have worries about the days ahead.

“It’s really critically important that we do our best to resist the urge to find ourselves in situations where the virus can be spread,” said Chief Medical Officer, Mission Health/HCA Healthcare NC Division, Dr. William Hathaway.

However, he said there is hope coming in time for a holiday dedicated to just that.

“Do your part and get the vaccine when available,” said a medical professional with Mission Health.