SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC and the Department of Education will hold a COVID vaccine clinic in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morning Dr.

Anyone 12 years old and over can get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Gift cards will be offered while supplies last.