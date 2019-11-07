Coworkers buy car for Upstate woman who walked 12 miles to work for months

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a heart-warming story out of Greer that’s gone viral on social media.

A FedEx driver raised enough money to buy a car for a coworker who had been walking to and from work every day.

7 News talked with that driver about why he did what he did.

“She would do her shift, she would do what she had to do, and then she would take off walking,” Josh Lewis said.

FedEx driver Josh Lewis said, for three months, 60-year-old Darlene Quinn was walking 12 miles to work and 12 miles home.

Lewis describes his coworker as one of the most hard-working package handlers at FedEx.

“Continuously work, no matter what, and not make excuses,” he said. “There are so many people who want to make excuses as to why they can’t go to work, and she’s looking for any excuse to go to work.”

But Quinn didn’t have a car to get there, so she walked.

“There’s been times when I’ve seen her kind of leaving the terminal, which is somewhere around 7:00 or 8:00, and I would see her down near her house around noon.”

Her coworkers began to worry about her safety.

“She turned off her cell phone and said she turned it off in order to save money to buy a car,” Lewis said. “Heavily-wooded, no lights road. There were a lot of people in our community trying to pick her up and trying to help her; and, just to be honest, she didn’t really trust a lot of people to get in the car, and I wouldn’t either!”

That’s when Lewis decided to start a Go-Fund-Me.

“We have to do something. She cannot continue this way,” he said. “We can do this as a community. It’s possible to give her something that will truly bless her in the way that she needs it–in the way that she needs love right now.”

In just one day, Lewis says they raised $3,000 and were able to buy her a 2014 Chevy Captiva in less than two weeks.

“Her smile–the smile that we got in the picture we put on Facebook–that is her every time you see her now,” he said. “She’s just grinning from ear-to-ear.”

And Lewis told 7 News Quinn is already giving back to others.

“She tells me every time I see her, she’s like ‘I’m going to find somebody to bless today. I’m going to find somebody to pay it forward.’ She’s like ‘I’ll give the whole world a ride!'”

And Lewis has this message for the rest of us:

“I challenge people to get to know who your neighbors are, and then challenge yourself to get to know what their needs are. And then don’t be scared to help them,” he said. “Just love on each other.”

Lewis told 7 News the community has raised an extra $3,000 since Quinn got her new car. He said that money will go towards any other needs she may have.

Also, one auto shop in Greer has offered to do free oil changes for Quinn for life and another shop has offered to take care of her tires for free as well.