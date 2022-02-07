Cowpens and Pacolet get a new state Representative for 2022

“Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Cowpens and Pacolet have a new state representative. A redistricting effort completed last month moved the city into District 29. Both cities are now represented by Representative Dennis Moss, Republican, as a result of the change.

Rep. Moss said the change was prompted by the growing population of the region and reverts his district to

the boundaries before the redistricting changes made after the 2010 census.

The new political boundaries take effect for South Carolina’s 2022 state legislative elections.

Both cities were previously located in District 33, represented by Republican Rep. Travis Moore.

The change for 2022 comes after Governor Henry McMaster approved the new boundaries after state lawmakers redrew political boundaries using data from the 2020 Census.

The new district lines have drawn criticism for lacking competitive districts and favoring the political party of incumbents. Only six districts out of 124 seats in the South Carolina House of representatives are divided fairly among Democrats and Republican voters, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

South Carolina enacted new state legislative district maps on December 10, 2021, when Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proposal approved by the South Carolina Senate and house under law.”