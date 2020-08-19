Cowpens Elementary School students adjusting well to new protocol, principal says

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Students, teachers and staff in all 7 Spartanburg County districts are adjusting to a new normal this week during their first week of school.

Cowpens Elementary School is one of 6 schools in Spartanbug County School District 3, which is operating on a hybrid schedule where one group of students attends in-person Mondays and Wednesdays and another group attends Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Principal Cindy Snead said things went smoothly for a third day in a row, with students cooperating fully with a rule to wear a mask any time social distancing is not possible.

Staff members are checking students’ temperatures before they even leave their cars and after they depart buses.

Snead said there have been no incidents of a child being sent home due to having a fever.

Spartanbug District 3 schools will reassess their schedule on September 8th, she said, to see if they are able to move towards more days of in-person learning.



Snead also said that the Coronavirus pandemic has affected many families in the area who are experiencing economic hardship and job losses, making it difficult to afford school supplies.

The school has lowered the amount of required school supplies.

One Spartanburg company, Cooper Standard, ran a school supply drive last week that brought $1,250 worth of supplies to students in need.

Cooper Standard also donated a cash-match donation for a total of $2,500.

Principal Snead said students have been excited to wear masks and have been following directions to maintain social distancing well.

“We had one get out yesterday with a big SpongeBob mask with a huge toothy grin. Some have them with their names personalized, some have attachments so when they are able to take it off they’re not laying it down,” she said. “So parents have done their homework, really, to prepare these kids.”