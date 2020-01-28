1  of  8
Cowpens home destroyed by early morning fire

A fire destroyed a home in Cowpens early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Parris Drive around 1:15 a.m.

7 News has learned there were two adults in the home. They were able to escape without injuries.

The property owner, Brandon Crocker, spoke to our crew on the scene saying, “I went to a buddy’s house to go hang out with him. His dad has been having health issues. I wanted to go try to cheer him up. The next thing I know, I’m there for an hour and I’m getting a phone call my house is burning down. I’m all tore up, I don’t know what, I can’t even think straight, so…”

The Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire.

Crocker says the fire was caused by a space heater.

