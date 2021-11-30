Cowpens man sentenced to 15 years for drug and weapon offenses

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cowpens man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug and weapon offenses.

Carl A. Stone, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office. Stone was one of 3 people arrested Dec. 8, 2020 when Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Maddie Street.

During their search, deputies recovered about 140 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm pistol and $7,102 in cash.

On March 29, 2021, deputies responded to a building on North Logan Street in reference to a GPS detention check on Stone. During their search of the property, deputies found 47 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a toolbox. A rifle was located in the same room as the toolbox.

Stone will service 85 percent of Circuit Judge Derham Cole’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

His prior criminal record includes convictions for second-degree burglary, grand larceny, unlawful carrying of a weapon and trafficking methamphetamine