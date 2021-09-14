Cowpens Police investigating reported shootout between occupants of two cars

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cowpens Police are trying to figure out the circumstances around a shootout that happened between two moving cars. It all started on Goforth Street last Thursday. As of Tuesday, some arrests have been made. But as they told 7 News, there’s still a lot of pieces to put together.

Officers with the Cowpens Police Department told us a shootout between two cars started on Goforth Street around 4:15 P.M. Thursday. Then, the cars reportedly turned onto Foster Street and ended about two miles later on Cannons Campground Road.

Police told us they made some arrests in connection with this Tuesday. That includes Izaiah Kirby, 18, who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two others have been charged with being an accessory before and after the fact.

Officers told us, they believe there could be more people involved with this case and they’re trying to figure all that out now.

No one was hurt.