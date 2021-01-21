Coyote removed from bathroom at SC elementary school Thurs. morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A coyote was removed from a Berkeley County school early Thursday morning.

Leaders with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team said the coyote entered the school premises during student drop off and their traffic deputies worked with school staff to retrieve the animal.

They say the coyote, who the school later named Wiley, was removed from a school bathroom without any incident to students or faculty members.

The coyote was turned over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources unharmed.

Cane Bay Elementary | Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

According to the website coyotesmarts.org, Coyotes are most frequently seen and heard during mating season which is January-March, and when juveniles leave the family pack in September-November.

Experts say coyotes are naturally timid animals and will typically flee at the sight of a human. If you see one, do not approach it. You should either leave the area or call animal control.