CPD arrests two juveniles for Friday morning homicide in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Friday night that they have arrested two juveniles in connection to the Friday morning shooting that left one dead in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, a 15 year old and 16 year old were arrested and charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. CPD also reports one is facing weapons charges.

They are being held at the juvenile detention center.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.