CPS worker arrested after not investigating abuse, child died

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former social worker who investigated child abuse for South Carolina Child Protective Services has been fired and arrested after failing to look into neglect allegations and then creating a false report after a child died.

Arrest warrants say 29-year-old Amanda Sutherland is charged with misconduct in office.

Investigators say the Department of Social Services worker failed to investigate a child abuse allegation in Horry County in April within 24 hours as required by law.

Authorities say after one of the children involved died two weeks later, Sutherland created a report saying she went to the child’s home.

Investigators say she had never been there or even met the parents or the children.

