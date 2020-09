SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a multiple vehicle crash is blocking one lane of Interstate 85 at this time.

According to SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis, the crash happened near the 66 mile marker on I-85 southbound.

Hovis said a truck pulling a utility trailer is involved in the crash.

SCHP and fire crews have responded to the scene.