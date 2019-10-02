I-85 North blocked after hit-and-run crash near Hwy 221

Crews clean up following wreck on I-85 North in Spartanburg County on Wednsday (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Part of northbound Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County was blocked after an early-morning crash.

The S.C. Department of Transportation reported northbound lanes of I-85 blocked near Exit 78 (Highway 221) as of 4:13 a.m. Wednesday.

A hit-and-run with injuries was reported at that location by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Interstate 85 North remained blocked almost three hours later.

Troopers warned drivers to expect delays and seek another route.

7News crew at the scene said traffic was starting to move around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, while crews worked to repair cement barriers.

Traffic backup following I-85 North crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County (WSPA).



