CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m.

The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers.

All lanes were blocked according to troopers.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.