GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has blocked all lanes on the northbound of Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. near exit 54 and it has injuries.

Troopers said the roadway is blocked as of 8:22 a.m.

First responders are at the scene at this time.

