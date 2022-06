SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes were blocked on Interstate 26 Westbound due to a crash in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near exit 19B-Interstate 85 Business Route Northbound and it has injuries.

Troopers said the left lane has reopened as of 9:27 a.m.

The right land remains closed.

Troopers are at the scene investigating the crash at this time.