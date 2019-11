EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has blocked part of US 123 in Easley.

According to troopers, the crash happened near SC153 at 6:25 p.m. This location is in front of the Dollar General on Calhoun Memorial Hwy.

One lane is closed at this time.

There’s no word yet on possible injuries or incidents leading up to the crash.

A 7 News crew is on scene. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.