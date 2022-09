GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Wednesday morning in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:55 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St Mark Road.

The coroner’s office said the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The roadway is blocked and the crash has injuries according to troopers.

First responders are at the scene at this time.