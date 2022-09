SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has closed Highway 417 Friday morning in Wellford.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 417.

No injuries have been reported according to troopers. Material from a semi-truck was spilled but it was contained.

Officials said wrecker service is on the way to the scene.

Highway 101 is open but Highway 417 remains closed until further notice, officials said.