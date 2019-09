GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash and downed power lines has blocked part of a road in Greer.

According to Greer Police, the crash happened on the 300 block of Brushy Creek Road.

Part of Brushy Creek Rd. in Greer is blocked due to a crash.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department is on scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

About 30 people are without power in the area, according to the Duke Energy website.

Check back for updates.