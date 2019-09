Troopers report the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Chesnee Highway (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Chesnee Highway was blocked after a crash downed power lines near the Mayo community.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Chesnee Highway, which is also Highway 221.

7News crew at the scene said a rural mail carrier vehicle was hit.

We’re told no one was taken to the hospital.

One lane of traffic remained closed about an hour following the crash.

7News has reached out to SCHP for more information.

