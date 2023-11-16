SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers on the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 has two lanes blocked Thursday morning in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at exit 60-SC 101 Greer.

First responders are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Photos taken by a viewer show that one of the vehicles did catch fire during the collision.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.