CHEROKEE COUNTY,S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving several tractor trailers is causing backup on I-85 Southbound near Gaffney.

The crashes happened on I-85 near mile marker 84. A 7 News crew on scene said at least 5 tractor trailers are involved. One lane is blocked at this time.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. We have reached out to SCHP for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

