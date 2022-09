GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Secondary 178.

Troopers said a 2001 Dodge truck was traveling north when it went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene according to troopers.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.