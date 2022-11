GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road.

Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.