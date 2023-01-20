GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road.

The driver then overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and then a tree, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.