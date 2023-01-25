PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10.

Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth dump truck.

The SUV then traveled off the side of the roadway, hit a tree and then another tree according to troopers.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time