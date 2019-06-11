Crash kills 1 on White Horse Road in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person has died after a crash on White Horse Road, Monday evening.
The crash happened around 8:00pm near the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road, according to Highway Patrol.
This crash is just over two miles south of a separate crash that also killed one person on US-25 earlier Monday evening.
We will update this story as more information.
