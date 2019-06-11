News

Crash kills 1 on White Horse Road in Greenville Co.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person has died after a crash on White Horse Road, Monday evening.

The crash happened around 8:00pm near the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road, according to Highway Patrol.

This crash is just over two miles south of a separate crash that also killed one person on US-25 earlier Monday evening.

We will update this story as more information.

