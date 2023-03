SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died late Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred at South Pine Street near Whitestone Glendale Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The crash is primarily being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.