BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday to a three-vehicle crash that shut down part of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Old Furnace Road near Burnett Road.

Fire fighters on scene told 7 News that everyone was about to get out safely.

Old Furnace Road may be shut down for awhile while crews work to clear the road.