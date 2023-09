GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash and vehicle fire shut down portions of Interstate 385 Tuesday evening in Greenville County.

The crash happened on I-385 southbound near exit 24.

Pictures from the scene showed a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle caught fire.

Southbound lanes of I-385 are closed while crews work to clear the crash.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.